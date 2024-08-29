UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Declares $0.33 Quarterly Dividend

UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share by the construction company on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.

UFP Industries has increased its dividend payment by an average of 30.1% per year over the last three years. UFP Industries has a payout ratio of 16.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect UFP Industries to earn $7.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.8%.

Shares of UFPI opened at $121.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. UFP Industries has a 1-year low of $90.62 and a 1-year high of $136.93. The firm has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.14.

UFP Industries ( NASDAQ:UFPI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. UFP Industries had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that UFP Industries will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

In other UFP Industries news, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 11,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.27, for a total value of $1,351,540.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,265,221.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on UFPI. StockNews.com cut UFP Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on UFP Industries from $125.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (up from $102.00) on shares of UFP Industries in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $133.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.60.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

