UiPath (PATH) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, September 5th. Analysts expect UiPath to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The healthcare company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). UiPath had a negative return on equity of 2.97% and a negative net margin of 6.41%. The company had revenue of $335.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.84 million. On average, analysts expect UiPath to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of UiPath stock opened at $12.57 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.13 and a 200 day moving average of $17.28. UiPath has a 12 month low of $10.37 and a 12 month high of $27.87. The firm has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of -78.56 and a beta of 0.86.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target (down from $32.00) on shares of UiPath in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target (down from $30.00) on shares of UiPath in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Macquarie lowered UiPath from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on UiPath from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on UiPath from $28.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, UiPath has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.94.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

