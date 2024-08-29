UL Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ULS) to Issue $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

UL Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ULS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.

UL Solutions Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of UL Solutions stock opened at $54.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. UL Solutions has a 12-month low of $33.15 and a 12-month high of $56.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.96.

UL Solutions (NYSE:ULS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $730.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.73 million. UL Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UL Solutions will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group started coverage on UL Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on UL Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of UL Solutions from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Bank of America initiated coverage on UL Solutions in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on UL Solutions from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.90.

UL Solutions Company Profile

UL Solutions Inc provides safety science services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Consumer, and Software and Advisory. The Industrial segment provides testing, inspection, and certification services across various end markets, including energy, industrial automation, engineered materials, and built environment, as well as stakeholders, such as manufacturers, building owners, end users, and regulators.

