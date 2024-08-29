UL Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ULS) to Issue $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

UL Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ULS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.
UL Solutions Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of UL Solutions stock opened at $54.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. UL Solutions has a 12-month low of $33.15 and a 12-month high of $56.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.96.
UL Solutions (NYSE:ULS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $730.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.73 million. UL Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UL Solutions will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
UL Solutions Company Profile
UL Solutions Inc provides safety science services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Consumer, and Software and Advisory. The Industrial segment provides testing, inspection, and certification services across various end markets, including energy, industrial automation, engineered materials, and built environment, as well as stakeholders, such as manufacturers, building owners, end users, and regulators.
