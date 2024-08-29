Ulta Beauty, Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2025 Earnings of $5.24 Per Share (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair decreased their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 27th. William Blair analyst D. Carden now anticipates that the specialty retailer will earn $5.24 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $5.45. The consensus estimate for Ulta Beauty’s current full-year earnings is $25.48 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Ulta Beauty’s FY2025 earnings at $24.68 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $5.96 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $5.61 EPS.

ULTA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $520.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $494.00 to $404.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $480.22.

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $366.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $373.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $427.73. Ulta Beauty has a 1-year low of $318.17 and a 1-year high of $574.76.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.19 by $0.28. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 58.06% and a net margin of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ULTA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $263,192,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth $176,753,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 177.8% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 407,347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $199,596,000 after acquiring an additional 260,740 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 210.4% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 271,550 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $141,988,000 after acquiring an additional 184,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 87.3% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 337,882 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $130,380,000 after purchasing an additional 157,497 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.08, for a total value of $39,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $786,791.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total transaction of $252,642.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,643,412.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.08, for a total transaction of $39,008.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,017 shares in the company, valued at $786,791.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

