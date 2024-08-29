Under Armour Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:UAA)

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 11,093 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 96% compared to the typical daily volume of 5,663 put options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Under Armour from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Under Armour from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Under Armour from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Under Armour from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Under Armour from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Under Armour currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on UAA

Under Armour Price Performance

UAA stock opened at $7.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.73. Under Armour has a 52 week low of $6.17 and a 52 week high of $9.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.15 and its 200 day moving average is $7.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.67.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 1.35% and a positive return on equity of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Under Armour will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Under Armour announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 16th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 16.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Under Armour

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Under Armour by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 7,771 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,154,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,634 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the 1st quarter worth about $8,944,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the 4th quarter worth about $440,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 101.1% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.58% of the company’s stock.

About Under Armour

(Get Free Report)

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.