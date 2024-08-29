United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Position Trimmed by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UAL. Capital International Investors boosted its position in United Airlines by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,502,761 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $885,912,000 after purchasing an additional 429,501 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in United Airlines by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,143,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $170,974,000 after buying an additional 812,257 shares during the period. Par Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of United Airlines by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,223,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $91,737,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Interval Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,354,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Airlines by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,725,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $71,176,000 after acquiring an additional 26,488 shares during the period. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UAL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on United Airlines from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.20 price objective for the company. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of United Airlines from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised United Airlines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.68.

Shares of United Airlines stock opened at $41.33 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.09. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.68 and a 52-week high of $56.17. The firm has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The transportation company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $14.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.04 billion. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 33.90%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

