United Bancshares, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 (NASDAQ:UBOH)

United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 18th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the bank on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.

United Bancshares Price Performance

NASDAQ UBOH opened at $20.42 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $61.06 million, a P/E ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 0.38. United Bancshares has a 1-year low of $17.00 and a 1-year high of $20.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.90.

United Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBOH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.48 million during the quarter.

United Bancshares Company Profile

United Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Union Bank Company that provides various commercial and consumer banking services. The company accepts various deposits products, such as checking, savings, demand deposit, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

