United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $151.20.

UPS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $156.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $127.20 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $132.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $108.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service has a 1 year low of $123.12 and a 1 year high of $172.75.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.20). United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 35.27%. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.49%.

In related news, Director William R. Johnson acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $128.61 per share, for a total transaction of $643,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,627.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,218,714 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,568,798,000 after buying an additional 178,394 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 87.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,152,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,854,180,000 after buying an additional 8,475,698 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,607,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,510,517,000 after buying an additional 980,317 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,128,322,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 6.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,671,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $991,556,000 after buying an additional 406,248 shares in the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

