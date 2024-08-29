United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Shares Down 1%

Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) dropped 1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $127.75 and last traded at $128.00. Approximately 380,848 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 4,234,526 shares. The stock had previously closed at $129.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on UPS. Susquehanna decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $169.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $156.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.20.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service Trading Down 0.5 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.66. The stock has a market cap of $108.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.20). United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 35.27%. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.49%.

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

In other United Parcel Service news, Director William R. Johnson acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $128.61 per share, for a total transaction of $643,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,627.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Parcel Service

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. increased its position in United Parcel Service by 1,369.8% during the fourth quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. now owns 221,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,889,000 after acquiring an additional 206,803 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 74,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,635,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 130,821 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,569,000 after buying an additional 3,277 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,685 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 30,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,793,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About United Parcel Service

(Get Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.