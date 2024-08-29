United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Sold by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 558 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 24 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of URI. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in United Rentals by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in United Rentals by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 63,913 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,688,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Intellectus Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth $669,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other United Rentals news, SVP Joli L. Gross sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total transaction of $248,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,822,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on URI. Citigroup started coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $745.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on United Rentals in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $750.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $774.00 to $795.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Truist Financial increased their target price on United Rentals from $785.00 to $873.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $790.00 to $905.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $675.15.

United Rentals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:URI opened at $727.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $693.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $679.78. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $387.01 and a fifty-two week high of $789.80. The company has a market cap of $48.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.71.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $10.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.48 by $0.22. United Rentals had a return on equity of 35.87% and a net margin of 17.35%. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.4 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.66%.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

