United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Oppenheimer raised their price target on the stock from $400.00 to $575.00. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. United Therapeutics traded as high as $363.24 and last traded at $359.96, with a volume of 84265 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $349.23.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of United Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $310.00 to $321.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $350.36.

In other news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.48, for a total value of $980,928.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,422.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Raymond Dwek sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.35, for a total value of $1,626,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,362.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.48, for a total transaction of $980,928.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares in the company, valued at $35,422.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 118,935 shares of company stock worth $37,729,687 in the last 90 days. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in United Therapeutics by 1.6% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in United Therapeutics by 0.8% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in United Therapeutics by 120.0% in the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in United Therapeutics by 14.0% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC grew its stake in United Therapeutics by 0.8% during the second quarter. Access Investment Management LLC now owns 7,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,314,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $328.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $276.41. The company has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.55.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $5.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.33 by ($0.48). United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 40.87%. The business had revenue of $714.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.24 earnings per share. United Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 24.86 EPS for the current year.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

