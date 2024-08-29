United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Price Target Increased to $575.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Oppenheimer from $400.00 to $575.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered United Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of United Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $303.00 to $280.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on United Therapeutics from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $350.36.

UTHR opened at $359.84 on Wednesday. United Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $208.62 and a 1-year high of $365.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $328.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $276.41.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $5.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.33 by ($0.48). United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.87% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The company had revenue of $714.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.87 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.24 earnings per share. United Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics will post 24.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other United Therapeutics news, Director Christopher Causey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.53, for a total transaction of $563,060.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,178,203.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Nilda Mesa sold 266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.58, for a total transaction of $84,742.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,626,988.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher Causey sold 2,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.53, for a total value of $563,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,178,203.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,935 shares of company stock worth $37,729,687 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $100,519,000. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 966,370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $307,837,000 after acquiring an additional 436,851 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $97,316,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 677.6% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 300,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,422,000 after acquiring an additional 262,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new stake in United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $52,158,000. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

