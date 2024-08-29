Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH) Announces $0.11 Quarterly Dividend

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share by the transportation company on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.
Universal Logistics has increased its dividend payment by an average of 26.0% annually over the last three years. Universal Logistics has a dividend payout ratio of 8.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Universal Logistics to earn $5.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.2%.
Universal Logistics Trading Up 1.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ ULH opened at $41.64 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.82. Universal Logistics has a 12 month low of $20.85 and a 12 month high of $50.52.
Separately, StockNews.com cut Universal Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th.
Universal Logistics Company Profile
Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. The company offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services.
