Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Price Target Raised to $21.00 at Evercore ISI

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Free Report) had its price target increased by Evercore ISI from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an in-line rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Urban Edge Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

Get Urban Edge Properties alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on UE

Urban Edge Properties Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE UE opened at $20.85 on Wednesday. Urban Edge Properties has a twelve month low of $14.36 and a twelve month high of $21.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.54.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $106.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.34 million. Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 66.89% and a return on equity of 24.65%. Analysts expect that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Urban Edge Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Urban Edge Properties’s payout ratio is 29.57%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Urban Edge Properties

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties in the second quarter worth $50,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Urban Edge Properties by 91.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Urban Edge Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Urban Edge Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on owning, managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the Washington, DC to Boston corridor. Urban Edge owns 76 properties totaling 17.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Edge Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Edge Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.