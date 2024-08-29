Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.29

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.29 and traded as low as $1.99. Urban One shares last traded at $2.06, with a volume of 20,418 shares trading hands.

Urban One Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.00 and its 200 day moving average is $2.29. The company has a market cap of $102.32 million, a PE ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.96.

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Urban One had a negative net margin of 22.45% and a positive return on equity of 15.38%. The business had revenue of $104.41 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Urban One

Urban One Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Urban One stock. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Urban One, Inc. ( NASDAQ:UONE Free Report ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 13,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. 8.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

