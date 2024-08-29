Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.29

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.29 and traded as low as $1.99. Urban One shares last traded at $2.06, with a volume of 20,418 shares trading hands.
Urban One Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.00 and its 200 day moving average is $2.29. The company has a market cap of $102.32 million, a PE ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.96.
Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Urban One had a negative net margin of 22.45% and a positive return on equity of 15.38%. The business had revenue of $104.41 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Urban One
Urban One Company Profile
Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Urban One
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- BHP Stock: The Under-the-Radar Growth Story in Commodities
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Analysts Upgrade These 3 Hot Buy-and-Hold Stocks
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Kohl’s Charts a Resilient Path in a Challenging Retail Landscape
Receive News & Ratings for Urban One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.