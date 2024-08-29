Urban Outfitters Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:URBN)

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 5,363 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 95% compared to the average volume of 2,753 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on URBN shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America cut their price target on Urban Outfitters from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Urban Outfitters from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Urban Outfitters from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Urban Outfitters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Urban Outfitters

In other Urban Outfitters news, Director Harry S. Cherken, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $241,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 565,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,303,796.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the first quarter worth about $537,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the fourth quarter worth about $753,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 287.4% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 46,300 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 34,350 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the second quarter worth about $582,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 5.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,026 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ URBN opened at $36.66 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.51. Urban Outfitters has a 12 month low of $30.05 and a 12 month high of $48.90.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 5.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Urban Outfitters will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

