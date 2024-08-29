USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.78 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2024 earnings estimates for USA Compression Partners in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 27th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the oil and gas company will earn $0.78 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.72. The consensus estimate for USA Compression Partners’ current full-year earnings is $0.80 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for USA Compression Partners’ Q1 2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on USAC. StockNews.com downgraded shares of USA Compression Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Mizuho upgraded shares of USA Compression Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of USA Compression Partners in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.50.

USA Compression Partners Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE USAC opened at $21.94 on Thursday. USA Compression Partners has a one year low of $20.73 and a one year high of $28.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.51 and a beta of 1.33.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. USA Compression Partners had a negative return on equity of 40.62% and a net margin of 9.77%. The firm had revenue of $235.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.86 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of USA Compression Partners in the first quarter valued at about $1,107,000. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in USA Compression Partners during the first quarter worth $2,814,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in USA Compression Partners in the first quarter valued at $4,775,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in USA Compression Partners by 107.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 542,425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,384,000 after purchasing an additional 280,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in USA Compression Partners by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 533,424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,658,000 after buying an additional 60,010 shares during the last quarter. 47.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at USA Compression Partners

In other news, insider Eric D. Long sold 21,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total transaction of $476,488.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,774.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other USA Compression Partners news, insider Eric D. Long sold 21,396 shares of USA Compression Partners stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total transaction of $476,488.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,774.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 2,776,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $63,856,809.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,754,315 shares in the company, valued at $63,349,245. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,812,342 shares of company stock valued at $64,681,132 over the last quarter.

USA Compression Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.57%. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 512.20%.

About USA Compression Partners

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

Featured Articles

