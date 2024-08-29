VAALCO Energy, Inc. to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share, Roth Capital Forecasts (NYSE:EGY)

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital boosted their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for VAALCO Energy in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 27th. Roth Capital analyst J. White now anticipates that the energy company will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.14. The consensus estimate for VAALCO Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.41 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for VAALCO Energy’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Get VAALCO Energy alerts:

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. VAALCO Energy had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 17.82%. The company had revenue of $116.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on EGY. StockNews.com cut VAALCO Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on VAALCO Energy from $7.25 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th.

View Our Latest Report on VAALCO Energy

VAALCO Energy Stock Performance

Shares of EGY stock opened at $6.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $672.98 million, a PE ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.19. VAALCO Energy has a one year low of $3.80 and a one year high of $7.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

VAALCO Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. VAALCO Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VAALCO Energy

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of VAALCO Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of VAALCO Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of VAALCO Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of VAALCO Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of VAALCO Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. 50.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VAALCO Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Gabon, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, and Canada. The company holds 58.8% interest in the Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block covering an area of approximately 46,200 gross acres located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VAALCO Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VAALCO Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.