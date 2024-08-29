Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Position Cut by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lessened its position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,376 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vale in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vale during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vale in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vale in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vale by 16,947.4% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,220 shares during the period. 21.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VALE shares. UBS Group cut their target price on Vale from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 5th. BNP Paribas upgraded Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Vale from $18.00 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.72.

Vale Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VALE opened at $10.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.88. Vale S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $9.66 and a fifty-two week high of $16.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.97 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 23.07%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vale S.A. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vale Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a $0.3698 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 12.1%. This is a boost from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. Vale’s payout ratio is presently 64.09%.

About Vale

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

