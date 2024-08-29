Valeura Energy (TSE:VLE) Stock Price Up 1.5%

Valeura Energy Inc. (TSE:VLE – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$5.47 and last traded at C$5.41. 117,367 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 399,892 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.33.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$9.50 price objective on Valeura Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th.
In other news, insider Thoresen Thai Agencies Public Company Limited sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.21, for a total value of C$2,107,100.00. In other news, insider Thoresen Thai Agencies Public Company Limited sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.21, for a total transaction of C$2,107,100.00. Also, Director James D. Mcfarland sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.40, for a total transaction of C$540,350.00. 18.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Valeura Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Thailand and in Turkey. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Singapore.
