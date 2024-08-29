Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. Grows Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,723 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 1.4% of Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,232,000. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 964.3% in the 4th quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. now owns 482,698 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $68,027,000 after buying an additional 437,345 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 29,159 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,109,000 after buying an additional 3,924 shares during the last quarter. EWA LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. EWA LLC now owns 4,345 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 54,724 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,712,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares during the period. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,262 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total transaction of $600,175.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9 shares in the company, valued at $1,655.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total value of $118,572.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,209,888.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total transaction of $600,175.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9 shares in the company, valued at $1,655.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 179,065 shares of company stock worth $31,025,543 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Alphabet from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.86.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $164.50 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.46 and a 52 week high of $193.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $2.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.22 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.27%.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

