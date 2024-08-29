Van Strum & Towne Inc. Has $7.84 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Van Strum & Towne Inc. reduced its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 2.8% of Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $7,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 227.1% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Davidson Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on JPM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $212.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.71.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $220.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $632.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $207.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.47. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $135.19 and a one year high of $220.42.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $1.93. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The company had revenue of $50.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.78 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total transaction of $1,014,860.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 212,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,355,358.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Featured Articles

