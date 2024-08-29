VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 840,200 shares, a growth of 74.3% from the July 31st total of 482,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 867,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANGL. RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 13.9% in the second quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 592,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,757,000 after purchasing an additional 72,297 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $274,000. New Century Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 48,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 34.5% in the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 4,907 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $29.17 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.52. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $26.28 and a 12 month high of $29.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.68 and its 200-day moving average is $28.65.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a $0.1573 dividend. This is an increase from VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.47%.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

