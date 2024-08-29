Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Holdings Boosted by WealthShield Partners LLC

WealthShield Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 355.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,152 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $88,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BSV. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Blue Chip Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 3,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 214,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,511,000 after acquiring an additional 5,767 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 774.3% in the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 84,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,508,000 after acquiring an additional 74,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steele Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $268,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSV opened at $78.29 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.61 and a 12 month high of $78.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.36 and its 200-day moving average is $76.71.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

