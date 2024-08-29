Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 784,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,641 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.10% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $86,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Advocates LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 109,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,062,000 after purchasing an additional 11,138 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 128.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 78,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,797,000 after acquiring an additional 44,049 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,989,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 53,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,070,000 after purchasing an additional 5,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 36,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,037,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VIOG opened at $117.97 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $88.41 and a 12-month high of $123.75. The company has a market cap of $896.57 million, a PE ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.34.

About Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (VIOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap companies characterized by strong growth factors. VIOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

