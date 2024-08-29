Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 886,400 shares, a decrease of 39.7% from the July 31st total of 1,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,666,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BNDX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,431,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,697,844,000 after acquiring an additional 2,745,665 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,323,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,498,000 after purchasing an additional 6,269,083 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 10.1% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,307,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681,738 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 10.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 10,293,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,056,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,776,000 after purchasing an additional 217,830 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Performance

BNDX opened at $49.83 on Thursday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.30 and a 52 week high of $51.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.93.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.1005 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

(Get Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.