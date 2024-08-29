Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) Short Interest Up 67.9% in August

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a growth of 67.9% from the July 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Institutional Trading of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BNDW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 367,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,967,000 after buying an additional 119,960 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $13,099,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 107,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,305,000 after purchasing an additional 9,693 shares during the period. Kure Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kure Advisory LLC now owns 83,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,700,000 after buying an additional 3,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 69,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,695,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the period.
Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of BNDW opened at $70.04 on Thursday. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.11 and a fifty-two week high of $70.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.99 and a 200 day moving average of $68.30.
Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Increases Dividend
About Vanguard Total World Bond ETF
The Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (BNDW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of global investment-grade bonds. BNDW was launched on Sep 4, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Total World Bond ETF
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- BHP Stock: The Under-the-Radar Growth Story in Commodities
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Analysts Upgrade These 3 Hot Buy-and-Hold Stocks
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- Kohl’s Charts a Resilient Path in a Challenging Retail Landscape
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.