Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Position Boosted by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 246.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 745,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 530,360 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $83,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Certuity LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 78,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,068,000 after acquiring an additional 21,430 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the first quarter worth $203,000.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock opened at $116.52 on Thursday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $88.74 and a 1-year high of $117.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.