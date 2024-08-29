Vaso (OTCMKTS:VASO) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.27

Vaso Co. (OTCMKTS:VASO – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.27 and traded as high as $0.27. Vaso shares last traded at $0.26, with a volume of 19,200 shares changing hands.

Vaso Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $48.67 million, a P/E ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 2.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.27.

Vaso (OTCMKTS:VASO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Vaso had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $20.23 million during the quarter.

Vaso Company Profile

Vaso Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the healthcare equipment and information technology industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: IT, Professional Sales Service, and Equipment. The IT segment primarily focuses on healthcare IT and managed network technology services.

