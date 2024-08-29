Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $20.41

Vecima Networks Inc. (TSE:VCM – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$20.41 and traded as high as C$20.60. Vecima Networks shares last traded at C$20.20, with a volume of 2,700 shares trading hands.

Vecima Networks Stock Down 2.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.54, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$21.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$20.41. The stock has a market cap of C$491.06 million, a PE ratio of 30.15 and a beta of 0.64.

About Vecima Networks

Vecima Networks Inc engages in the development of integrated hardware and software solutions for broadband access, content delivery, and telematics. The company operates through three segments: Video and Broadband Solutions, Content Delivery and Storage, and Telematics. The Video and Broadband Solutions segment offers platforms that process data from the cable network and deliver high-speed internet connectivity to homes over cable and fiber, as well as adapt video services.

