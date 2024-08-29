Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) PT Raised to $240.00 at Bank of America

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Bank of America from $204.00 to $240.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $251.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Veeva Systems from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Veeva Systems from $203.00 to $197.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $211.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.09.

Shares of VEEV opened at $199.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $32.22 billion, a PE ratio of 58.81, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.80. Veeva Systems has a 1 year low of $162.72 and a 1 year high of $236.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.03.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.34%. The firm had revenue of $676.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.21 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Veeva Systems will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 2,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $470,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,035 shares in the company, valued at $1,807,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Veeva Systems news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 2,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $470,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,807,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.33, for a total transaction of $2,764,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,391 shares in the company, valued at $1,546,713.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VEEV. Facet Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 1,542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.4% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 23.3% during the first quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OV Management LLC raised its position in Veeva Systems by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. OV Management LLC now owns 6,659 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

