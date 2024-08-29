Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) PT Raised to $240.00

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $220.00 to $240.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.29% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on VEEV. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $203.00 to $197.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 14th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $173.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $204.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.86.

Veeva Systems Stock Up 5.3 %

VEEV opened at $209.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $33.94 billion, a PE ratio of 61.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.80. Veeva Systems has a 52 week low of $162.72 and a 52 week high of $236.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $187.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.03.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $676.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.21 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Veeva Systems will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Veeva Systems

In other Veeva Systems news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 2,353 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $470,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,807,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Veeva Systems news, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.33, for a total transaction of $2,764,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,391 shares in the company, valued at $1,546,713.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 2,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $470,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,035 shares in the company, valued at $1,807,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VEEV. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,298,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 0.4% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 42.9% during the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

