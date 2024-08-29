Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) PT Raised to $251.00

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by Robert W. Baird from $245.00 to $251.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.91% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on VEEV. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $211.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.09.

NYSE VEEV opened at $199.35 on Thursday. Veeva Systems has a 12 month low of $162.72 and a 12 month high of $236.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $187.82 and a 200-day moving average of $202.03. The company has a market cap of $32.22 billion, a PE ratio of 58.81, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.80.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The technology company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $676.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.21 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Veeva Systems will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 2,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $470,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,807,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.33, for a total value of $2,764,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,546,713.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 2,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $470,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,807,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VEEV. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 3,460.0% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the first quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

