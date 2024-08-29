Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.22 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.704-2.710 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.71 billion. Veeva Systems also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 6.220-6.220 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VEEV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Raymond James boosted their price target on Veeva Systems from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Veeva Systems from $211.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Veeva Systems from $256.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Veeva Systems from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $231.86.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Stock Up 7.9 %

VEEV stock traded up $15.74 during trading on Thursday, reaching $215.09. 408,336 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 951,739. Veeva Systems has a 1-year low of $162.72 and a 1-year high of $236.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $187.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.03. The firm has a market cap of $34.77 billion, a PE ratio of 63.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.80.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $676.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.21 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Veeva Systems will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Veeva Systems

In other news, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.33, for a total transaction of $2,764,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,546,713.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.33, for a total transaction of $2,764,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,546,713.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 2,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $470,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,035 shares in the company, valued at $1,807,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Veeva Systems

(Get Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.