Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Price Target Raised to $37.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Veracyte from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $31.25.

Veracyte Stock Performance

Shares of VCYT stock opened at $31.62 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.39 and its 200 day moving average is $22.97. Veracyte has a 12 month low of $18.61 and a 12 month high of $33.33.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $114.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.27 million. Veracyte had a positive return on equity of 1.52% and a negative net margin of 13.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Veracyte will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Veracyte

In other Veracyte news, Director Evan/ Fa Jones sold 20,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $658,715.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,844.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Veracyte news, Director Karin Eastham sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total value of $52,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,631.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Evan/ Fa Jones sold 20,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $658,715.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,844.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,636 shares of company stock valued at $1,185,195. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCYT. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Veracyte by 2,331.6% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,386 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Veracyte by 168.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Veracyte in the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Veracyte during the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veracyte during the second quarter worth approximately $85,000.

Veracyte Company Profile

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier for cancerous thyroid nodules; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

