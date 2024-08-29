Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Veradigm from $26.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veradigm has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

MDRX opened at $9.75 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.60 and its 200-day moving average is $8.61. Veradigm has a one year low of $5.01 and a one year high of $14.09.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veradigm during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veradigm by 105,280.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,269 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 5,264 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Veradigm by 135.0% in the fourth quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 6,245 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 3,587 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veradigm during the first quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Forest Hill Capital LLC acquired a new position in Veradigm during the fourth quarter valued at $210,000.

Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

