Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO) Position Trimmed by Northeast Investment Management

Northeast Investment Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 60.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,952 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Veralto were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLTO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Veralto by 6.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,429,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,431,869,000 after buying an additional 1,568,103 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Veralto by 8.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,097,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,232,000 after acquiring an additional 553,021 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Veralto in the fourth quarter valued at about $528,018,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Veralto by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,178,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,948,000 after buying an additional 200,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Veralto during the fourth quarter worth approximately $266,143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Veralto alerts:

Veralto Price Performance

NYSE VLTO opened at $111.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.49 billion and a PE ratio of 33.54. Veralto Co. has a 12-month low of $65.51 and a 12-month high of $112.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $102.49 and its 200-day moving average is $95.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Veralto ( NYSE:VLTO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.05. Veralto had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 58.82%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Veralto Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VLTO. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Veralto from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Veralto from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Veralto from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Veralto from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Veralto from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.46.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VLTO

Insider Buying and Selling at Veralto

In other news, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total value of $80,360.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,249.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.89, for a total transaction of $317,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,287,355.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total transaction of $80,360.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,249.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,152 shares of company stock worth $1,211,920 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Veralto

(Free Report)

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veralto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veralto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.