Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,490 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WMT. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. increased its holdings in Walmart by 1,159.6% in the fourth quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. now owns 361,920 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $57,057,000 after buying an additional 333,187 shares in the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 7,778 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp grew its stake in Walmart by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 32,204 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,077,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,912 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pursue Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,512 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of WMT opened at $76.05 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.22. The firm has a market cap of $611.71 billion, a PE ratio of 32.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.85 and a 12-month high of $76.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Walmart had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The company had revenue of $169.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on WMT. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Walmart from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Walmart from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Walmart from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 target price (up previously from $81.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Walmart from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 3,633,800 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.80, for a total value of $242,737,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 636,898,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,544,840,574.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 933,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total value of $60,570,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 642,016,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,679,718,386.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 3,633,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.80, for a total value of $242,737,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 636,898,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,544,840,574.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,265,089 shares of company stock valued at $482,716,014 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

