Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) Earns Buy Rating from DA Davidson

DA Davidson reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $29.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

VBTX has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Veritex from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Veritex from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Veritex from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:VBTX opened at $24.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 1.38. Veritex has a 1-year low of $15.93 and a 1-year high of $25.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.94.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $106.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.39 million. Veritex had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 11.52%. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Veritex will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.51%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Veritex during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Veritex during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Veritex in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Veritex in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Veritex by 1,302.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

