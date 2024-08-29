Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Trading Down 0.4%

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $41.30 and last traded at $41.33. Approximately 1,545,583 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 18,331,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.49.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen increased their target price on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Verizon Communications from $45.50 to $46.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.78.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $174.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.41.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. The firm had revenue of $32.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.05 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 8.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 99.25%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Souders Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 24.9% in the second quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 24,273 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 4,832 shares in the last quarter. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $963,000. New Century Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth $537,000. Ariadne Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $306,000. Finally, Orleans Capital Management Corp LA lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 24,374 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. 62.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

