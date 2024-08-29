VersaBank (VBN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

VersaBank (TSE:VBN – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, September 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.47 per share for the quarter.
Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of VersaBank to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.
