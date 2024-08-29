Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Stock Price Up 3.3%

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 3.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $81.00 and last traded at $80.60. Approximately 2,003,914 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 8,653,923 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.06.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VRT shares. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Vertiv from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Vertiv from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Mizuho raised Vertiv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertiv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.22.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.60 and its 200 day moving average is $83.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $30.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.58.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Vertiv had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 50.79%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Vertiv’s payout ratio is currently 9.62%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRT. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vertiv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 132.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Vertiv in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Vertiv in the first quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

