Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 125,500 shares, a growth of 46.6% from the July 31st total of 85,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Shares of Vicarious Surgical stock opened at $6.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $40.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.05 and its 200-day moving average is $8.86. Vicarious Surgical has a one year low of $4.27 and a one year high of $32.40.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vicarious Surgical stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT – Free Report) by 215.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,905 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. owned about 0.07% of Vicarious Surgical worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 47.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on RBOT shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Vicarious Surgical from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Vicarious Surgical from $30.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th.

Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

