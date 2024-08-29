Victoria Gold (CVE:VIT) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.30

Victoria Gold Corp (CVE:VIT – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$8.30 and traded as low as C$8.22. Victoria Gold shares last traded at C$8.30, with a volume of 136,122 shares changing hands.
Victoria Gold Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.76. The firm has a market cap of C$474.98 million and a PE ratio of -13.34.
Victoria Gold Company Profile
Victoria Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its principal property is 100% owned Dublin Gulch property, which hosts the Eagle Gold deposit covering an area of approximately 555 square kilometers located in central Yukon, Canada.
