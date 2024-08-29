Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Price Target Raised to $30.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 20.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised Victoria’s Secret & Co. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays increased their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.30.

Shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. stock opened at $24.87 on Thursday. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 52 week low of $13.62 and a 52 week high of $30.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 46.52% and a net margin of 1.71%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 102.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,708,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368,103 shares during the last quarter. Bayberry Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,919,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 1,218.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 618,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,924,000 after acquiring an additional 571,295 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp increased its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 102.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 11,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 511,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,986,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear, and athleisure and swim, as well as fragrances and body care; and loungewear, knit tops, activewear, and accessories and beauty under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, and Adore Me brands.

