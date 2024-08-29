Victrex (LON:VCT) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,290 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Victrex (LON:VCT – Free Report) had its target price cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,491 ($19.66) to GBX 1,290 ($17.01) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Victrex Stock Performance

Shares of LON VCT opened at GBX 1,036 ($13.66) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.99, a current ratio of 5.30 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of £901.63 million, a PE ratio of 2,954.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,088.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,213.60. Victrex has a 12 month low of GBX 970 ($12.79) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,577 ($20.80).

Insider Buying and Selling at Victrex

In other Victrex news, insider Jakob Sigurdsson bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,259 ($16.60) per share, for a total transaction of £37,770 ($49,808.78). In other news, insider Ros Rivaz bought 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,020 ($13.45) per share, with a total value of £19,890 ($26,229.72). Also, insider Jakob Sigurdsson bought 3,000 shares of Victrex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,259 ($16.60) per share, for a total transaction of £37,770 ($49,808.78). In the last three months, insiders acquired 16,950 shares of company stock worth $19,143,000. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

About Victrex

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of polymer solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Sustainable Solutions and Medical. It develops PEEK and PAEK based polymer solutions, and semi-finished and finished parts. The company also provides specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers; sells thermoplastic polymers; sustainable solutions for energy and industrial, VAR, automotive, aerospace, and electronics markets; and engages in trading activities.

