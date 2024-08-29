Vikas Mehta Sells 8,395 Shares of ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) Stock

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) COO Vikas Mehta sold 8,395 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total transaction of $161,267.95. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 467,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,972,798.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Vikas Mehta also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, August 23rd, Vikas Mehta sold 145,928 shares of ACV Auctions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total transaction of $2,730,312.88.
ACV Auctions Stock Down 0.6 %
NASDAQ:ACVA opened at $18.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. ACV Auctions Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.84 and a 12-month high of $19.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.44 and a beta of 1.54.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACV Auctions
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in ACV Auctions in the second quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,232,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,488,000 after buying an additional 399,402 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 82,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after buying an additional 11,380 shares in the last quarter. Engle Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Engle Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,563,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,525,000 after buying an additional 163,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in ACV Auctions by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 357,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,523,000 after buying an additional 41,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.55% of the company’s stock.
About ACV Auctions
ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company's marketplace platform includes digital marketplace, which connects buyers and sellers by providing online auction, which facilitates real-time transactions of wholesale vehicles; Run List for pre-filtering and pre-screening of vehicles up to 24 hours prior to an auction taking place; ACV transportation service to enable the buyers to see real-time transportation quotes and status reports of the vehicle; ACV capital, a short-term inventory financing services for buyers to purchase vehicles; and Go Green's seller assurance service for against claims related to defects in the vehicle.
