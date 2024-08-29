Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) Given “Outperform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on VRDN. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $28.00 target price (down from $31.00) on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Viridian Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, B. Riley lowered Viridian Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $31.20.

VRDN stock opened at $14.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $949.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 15.82, a current ratio of 15.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Viridian Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $10.93 and a 52-week high of $24.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.22.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.15). Viridian Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 83.18% and a negative net margin of 79,185.77%. The business had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.09 million. Equities research analysts expect that Viridian Therapeutics will post -3.98 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in Viridian Therapeutics by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,307,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,036,000 after acquiring an additional 615,531 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 7.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,234,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,632,000 after purchasing an additional 233,331 shares in the last quarter. Novo Holdings A S boosted its stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 81.8% in the second quarter. Novo Holdings A S now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,020,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Viridian Therapeutics by 71.1% during the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,730,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,684,000 after purchasing an additional 719,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestal Point Capital LP purchased a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $21,780,000.

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops treatments for serious and rare diseases. The company's product pipeline includes VRDN-001, a monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); and VRDN-003, a next generation IGF-1R humanized monoclonal antibodies targeting IGF-1R and incorporating half-life extension technology for the treatment of TED.

