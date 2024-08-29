Visa (NYSE:V) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $269.12 and last traded at $268.77. 694,684 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 7,123,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at $268.21.

V has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $321.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. William Blair upgraded shares of Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Visa from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $308.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $490.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $265.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $273.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42. Visa had a return on equity of 51.94% and a net margin of 54.72%. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.24%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 1,215.7% in the 4th quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. now owns 168,786 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $43,943,000 after purchasing an additional 155,957 shares during the period. Brio Consultants LLC raised its stake in Visa by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 1,555 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 5,629 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 17,812 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,637,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,419 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

