Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Price Target Raised to $31.00

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target suggests a potential downside of 8.90% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on VNO. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $19.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Compass Point boosted their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vornado Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.32.

Shares of NYSE:VNO opened at $34.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.01. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 226.88 and a beta of 1.64. Vornado Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $18.36 and a fifty-two week high of $35.26.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $450.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.28 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Russell B. Wight, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total value of $56,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,528.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VNO. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 3.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 10,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls lifted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 15,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 9,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 200,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,776,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 101,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,921,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. 90.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a portfolio of premier New York City office and retail assets and the developer of the new PENN DISTRICT. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also owns the premier assets in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is a real estate industry leader in sustainability, with over 27 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings and over 23 million square feet at LEED Gold or Platinum.

